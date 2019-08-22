Someone You Should Know: Barber Among 25 Finalists In National Competition

David Vetter has taken the phrase “not a hair out of place” to heart.

“A cut’s not done until I can step away and be like, that’s done,” he says.

The 28-year-old got a handle on hair as a business student at NDSU. “I used to cut my roommate’s hair, my suitemates’ hair, and like three other guys on my floor,” Vetter says. That turned into — ‘Wow, I kind of like this. Maybe I want to own a barbershop one day.'”

He went to barber school in Minneapolis — met his wife Hannah — and the two of them opened The Barber’s Wife in 2015. Since then, business has been steady in downtown Bismarck.

“You have to really care for it,” he says. “You have to have a passion for it.”

This haircut, modeled after the “Ivan Drago” character from the Rocky series of movies, earned David Vetter a finalist slot in the OneShot Hair Awards.

Then this past winter, one of his regular clients came in with an unusual request. “He likes to switch it up with his hair, which is fun. He came in and was like, ‘You know Ivan Drago from Rocky 2 or 3 or whatever? I want that haircut.'”

His wish was David’s command — and afterward, he snapped a few photos and became one of about 300,000 people to enter the OneShot Hair Awards.

“I was working one day and my phone started blowing up, I was like ‘What the heck is going on. No way! I’m a finalist for this?'”

David’s handiwork is in the final 25 in the men’s hotshot category. He’ll be in the audience this weekend in Washington DC. And no matter the outcome, he says it’s an honor to have his hard work recognized like this.

“It’s super humbling,” Vetter says. “Working with your hands, I love that. There’s the haircut, and then there’s the true shaping of it to the client’s face shape, to their lifestyle, and all that.”

David Vetter — a barber from Bismarck who’s a cut above the rest — is Someone You Should Know.