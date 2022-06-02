Founded in 2020, the North Dakota Miss Amazing pageant has faced some scheduling issues.



Between the pandemic and getting several feet of snow in April this year, the wait is finally over.



The event for girls and young women with disabilities is being held this weekend, so KX News met with the state’s first-ever Miss Amazing, Bella Burckhard.



She competed back in 2019 in South Dakota, before our state’s chapter was founded.



When she was crowned there, she also snagged North Dakota’s first-ever title.



North Dakota Miss Amazing was founded by Sam Redding in 2020.



Bella’s dad, Kevin, says he and his wife Paula have always been optimistic about Bella’s future – but that Miss Amazing solidified the confidence they always had in her.



The organization’s upcoming Amplify Event is a pageant that consists of interviews, on-stage introductions, an evening gown portion, and a passion presentation.



Redding says some of the things you’ll see at the event are, “lots of smiles, new friendships and really heartwarming and moving excitement on stage.”



Since Bella’s time on stage at Miss Amazing, she’s had a job, made princess appearances as Moana and her dad says she’s become even more of a self-advocate.



But he also says it’s not because she was crowned a queen – it’s more than that.



“All of those girls are given a crown. All of the girls feel that they are worthy of applause at the end of the show,” he said.



The Miss Amazing experience is beneficial to all; the contestants, the volunteers and the audience, because they’re all there to lift each other up.



“Nobody’s description does it justice, it’s a one-of-a-kind event,” Redding said. “I can’t explain how amazing it is to truly cheer on these wonderful ladies and listen to what they have to say. It’s awesome.”



So for the next Miss Amazing participants taking the stage this weekend…Bella says good luck!



Bella Burckhard is Someone You Should Know.

The North Dakota Miss Amazing event is this Sunday, June 5 at Minot State University in Ann Nichole Nelson Hall.



Tickets will be available at the door.