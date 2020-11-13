Someone You Should Know: The man serving up a ‘big city feel’ in more ways than one

“If you had to sum me up in one word it’d be adventure,” and that’s what, pretty much, everything Jon Lakoduk does is — an adventure.



He’s the owner and operator of three businesses; The Tap Room, Saul’s, and Fun on a Bun, all of which are pretty unique to the Minot area.



The focus of his adventures is what he says are his contributions to Minot’s business community and culture, with the goal of bringing a big city feel to small-town America.



But the adventure doesn’t always come with the best view.



“It’s very stressful owning multiple businesses or just even one,” Lakoduk said. “Anybody that’s owned a business or owns a business right now, even outside of the COVID climate, knows that it’s extremely difficult and stressful.”



But he says so far, it seems to be worth it, “I have six years left of my goal of working really hard until I want to retire to what I call full-time-plus. So like, 60-70 hours a week.”

That compares to the 100+ hours he usually works in a single week.



So let’s go through a typical day;

It starts around 9 a.m. with prep for Fun on a Bun — a hot dog stand, but with a twist. It’s more than just a dog on a bun.



Then he’ll check in on The Tap Room, the state’s only 100 percent craft beer establishment, and Saul’s, a cocktail bar with a speakeasy theme that started off as a wine bar just two years ago.



Once things are in order, that’s when he really hits the ground running…or, driving. Fun on a Bun is on wheels.



The lunch spot travels from place to place and serves up the classics plus a hot dog du jour.



“And then quick jump into my phone booth, take a shower, change,” Lakoduk explained of the transition.



Then it’s back to the bars where it’s “go, go go” until about 3 a.m.



“Then sometimes the crew and I will be here cleaning and I’ll be like, ‘Alright well are you guys ready to sleep yet?’ And everybody’s like, ‘No we’re not really tired,’ and then we’ll wake up at a local breakfast place at 3 in the morning, so.”



Long days, and even longer nights…



Then the alarm goes off and it’s back to work to do it all over again.



Lakoduk says his biggest inspirations come from his grandparents.



And while three businesses is a lot to juggle, we can still expect more.



“No, this isn’t it,” Lakoduk said. “I’m not done yet. I’m going to keep going, doing me, doing my thing.”

In addition to all of that, Lakoduk is a father of three, one of the state’s two certified cicerone’s — which, simply put — is a beer expert.



Plus, he’s a former 911 dispatcher, Minot Police Officer, a mascot at Minot State, a tuxedo salesman, and a UPS driver, among other things.