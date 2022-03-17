Irish flags fly high, year-round, at Ebeneezer’s.



The Irish Pub and Eatery boasts green and orange in honor of its roots.

The menu is stacked with Irish food, some traditional and some just for fun, including the Irish breakfast or the well-known Irish fries.



And on St. Patrick’s Day, the kitchen prepares to serve more than 100 plates of corned beef and cabbage.



“We are definitely busy on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Michael Novy, the kitchen manager at Ebeneezer’s. “If you drive by at any point today you will see a full parking lot and a full house. So there might be a little trouble getting some seats, just get here as early as you can because there’s a lot of people trying to get that Irish dinner today.”



The kitchen is so busy, KX News wasn’t even allowed in!



Both the bar and restaurant sides of Ebeneezer’s were packed as people enjoyed live music, Guinness and meals of all kinds.



“It’s a great holiday and I think people like to celebrate it so I just enjoy celebrating St. Paddy’s Day and my birthday,” David Williamson said of the holiday.

Charline Spaeth, who sat at the bar with a friend said “Food, fun, drinks, and I mean, I love corned beef and cabbage!”



Ebeneezer’s fits the bill with proper decor, more than a dozen beers on tap, and even the bathrooms are labeled accordingly.



A drink special on St. Patrick’s Day is the breakfast shot, which fittingly consists of orange juice and Jameson.



Fun will be had, but responsibility is also expected.



“Don’t drink and drive,” said Novy. “Too many people make that mistake. Get a cab, call a Lyft. Other than that, have a good time, come on down.”



So throw on something green and celebrate the Irish, because today, everybody’s Irish.



“Everyone here, we’re family,” Novy said. “So come on down and say hi to our family.”



While it may seem obvious on this St. Patrick’s Day, Ebeneezer’s is Somewhere You Should Go.

Remember, there is a state-wide Lyft discount code this weekend in honor of the holiday. Use code VZMARCH1 anytime between Thursday and Monday.