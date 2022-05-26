It all started with selling growlers of cold brew back in 2016.



“I started going to little festivals, popup events, pulling out card tables, using houseware stuff and just trying to get my name out there,” owner Rebecca Alvarez said.



Six years later, cold brew is still a staple at With Room Coffee, but there’s much more now.



She said, “it’s definitely not what it was when I first started.”



An average of 200 drinks a day are made here.



Plus, it’s a place to shop for plants, because according to Alvarez, “you need two things to survive, and that’s caffeine and oxygen.”



Alvarez worked at Starbucks for nine years before she took her knowledge and experience to create her own brand.



Having moved to Minot from California, she says the tight-knit community is one of the things that has helped her business thrive.



“I love the opportunity that you have out here because it’s a small but not small community out here where you get to connect with your customers at a different level than in a bigger city.”



Alvarez puts coffee and her customers first.



She does that by working hard alongside her employees, starting her days at 3:30 in the morning, and treating each customer as her friend.



“If you just treat people with respect, not as a dollar, but as a friend, at least they know they can always trust you to be like, ‘this drink doesn’t taste right.'”



After all, without them, she says With Room Coffee wouldn’t have the room to grow as it has…just recently opening a kiosk on Minot Air Force Base.



“It’s amazing,” Alvarez said. “I sometimes don’t realize that I’m not alone in this. If it weren’t for my employees or my customer base, I don’t think With Room would be where it’s at right now.”

From growlers to growing a place full of green and good times – Rebecca Alvarez is Someone You Should Know.

The name With Room comes from one of her regular customers she had at Starbucks, who always encouraged her to open her own coffee shop.



He always ordered his coffee “with room” for cream and sugar.