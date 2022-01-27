It was cause for celebration and big smiles in photo ops on Thursday, as agency leaders collected their checks from the 2021 Twice Blessed campaign.



Check after check after check, handshakes and the gift exchange is much bigger than what meets the eye.



What you see beyond that is more than a million dollars going back to the communities the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation serves thanks to donations from people in the area, $455,000 matched by St. Joe’s.



“It’s just a blessing to know that number one, they [the donors] are in our area. Number two, they care, and number three, they took action, to make sure that their favorite organization is going to be able to help those people in need,” said Shelly Weppler, SJCHF president.



People just like the volunteers at the Glenburn Fire Department, who lost their station to a fire back in March.



The department has been slowly working toward rebuilding, thanks to donations from other fire departments and big boosts like the $52,850 it just got from the campaign.



“We’ve received a lot of donations which is just…amazing,” the department’s Secretary and Treasurer Mitch Preskey said.



He says they’d like to break ground on the rebuild this spring and it’s all possible because of the help of others.



“With insurance that we’ve gotten in and donations we’ve gotten so far, we’re not in bad shape,” he said. “So I think we’re going to be fine.”



Of the one $1,654,887 distributed from the 2021 campaign, no donation is too small.



$12,355 may seem like small potatoes among more than a million bucks, but for groups like On the Water Inc., it makes all the difference.



“It means a whole lot,” President and Founder Chuck Betts said. “Not only to our organization but to the veterans that we serve. We take them out fishing in the summer months and outdoor activities and give back to them what they’ve given to us.”



While the list is too long to squeeze into this story, another example is the 30 food pantries in the region that got a total of $86,340, with some of them receiving upwards of $15,000 or even $30,000.



The importance of being blessed not once – but twice – is Something You Should Know.

The annual campaign collects donations from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31 and has been growing exponentially over the years.



Five years ago, the inaugural event brought in about $287,000 and this is the second year it has exceeded a million.