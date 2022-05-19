It’s a unique concept — a tourism attraction that takes up space on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border.

But it exists right here in our state.



The International Peace Garden is a symbol of peace between two countries and its landscape, botanicals and conservatory are quite peaceful to observe.



“Conservation is a huge part of peace and vice versa,” the Peace Garden’s CEO, Tim Chapman said.



Conservation efforts are hard to miss there. Its brand new conservatory is expected to be done early next year.



But already, you can see so many cacti, you may forget you’re in North Dakota.



“We’re so fortunate to have some of the world’s most diverse cacti and succulent collections, grown originally in Minot, North Dakota,” Chapman said.



The Peace Garden is home to 5,000 unique species of cacti and succulents, most of which are in greenhouses while the conservatory is under construction.



So how do all of these contribute to conservation?



“Some of these species are in endangered areas due to drought climate issues but also to strife,” Chapman explained. “So when we talk about peace, we’re also talking about wartorn or cartel-controlled areas where maybe researchers can’t get.”



Science aside, the aesthetic is also appealing.



The park’s 2,400 acres are also home to about 80,000 annuals planted every year.



Volunteers and staff put in hard work to make the Peace Garden as pretty as it is, which was just one of the goals its founders aimed for 90 years ago.



“Then, what was called the National Association of Gardeners really thought it’d be fitting to recognize the longest unfortified border in the world and to show and develop a place that really speaks to peace and cooperation that’s best exemplified by the Canadian and the American relationship,” said Chapman.



Also new this year, next to the now doubled-in-size conservatory, is the children’s play area, which will be just as much educational as it is fun.



“They can get in the eagle and hawk nest with the whole family and learn what those birds do,” Chapman said. “They can travel through the beaver zone and learn about the lodge building, the dam building, and learn why the beavers are so important to this part of North Dakota and Manitoba.”



Another major piece of the Peace Garden is the 9/11 Memorial, made of iron remnants from the World Trade Center, where organizations hold remembrance events.



And although the peak bloom hits a bit later in the summer, whenever you get the chance, the International Peace Garden is Somewhere You Should Go.