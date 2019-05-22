South Prairie student heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Minot - While many students are ready to ditch the books and hit the lake, there's one student, in particular, that's doing the opposite.



Annaliese Rauschenberger will officially be a high school freshman at the end of the week, but she's gearing up for summer break a little bit differently than her peers.



"There's kind of a lot of pressure," she said.



That's because she'll be heading out to the nation's capital to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.



"I think it's going to be really fun, so there's that to look forward to," said Annaliese. "I think it's going to be harder than the state one, for sure. But I've been studying."



She's been studying hundreds and hundreds of words, preparing to take a written test first with the goal to move on to take the stage for the oral competition.



It's no surprise, though, that she's a wizard with words.

She said, "I read all the time."

"She actually reads so much that sometimes I tell her she has to put her books away and hang out with the family," her mom, Karlee, attested.



Between that and time spent studying, the 14-year-old South Prairie student seems like she's ready to go.



The Scripps National Spelling Bee starts this Sunday, May 26 and the final round will be Friday, May 31. You can watch the later rounds on ESPN starting on Tuesday.



Last year the winning word was koinonia, which means an intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community.