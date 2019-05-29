Staying safe on two wheels

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

With the seasonal weather change, there's a traffic trade in. No more snow plows and sand trucks, and a lot more two-wheeled motorists hitting the streets.



It's the end of May, which is National Bike Safety Month, but it's just the beginning of the bike-riding season.



When it comes down to it, be seen, be smart, and you'll be safe.



"Visibility is key, to be seen is really important," Rory Schell, owner of Val's Cyclery Inc. said.



That's the first rule of the road, to make yourself very visible.



Cyclists should always wear bright clothing, with reflectors, and use safety lights on the front and back ends of their bikes.



Schell says blinking lights work really well since they usually serve as a universal signal to slow down.



Secondly, be smart.

"Helmets are very important," he added.

Wearing a safety helmet is not required by state law, but it is a sure way to stay safe.



Three key things to remember when you're getting fit for a helmet is that it sits right above your eyebrows, that this strap comes right below your ear lobe, and that this strap can snap closed with two fingers underneath.



A well-fit helmet can protect you from most falls. And if you do fall, Schell says to roll with it rather than reach for the ground.



"When you're going 5 mph or 8 mph, and you tip, the first thing you do is grab the road and the force will make your hand pop behind you and you usually land on your head or collar bone," he explained. "So when you fall on a bike, you want to kind of tuck, if you have a helmet on you can take the hit. So you don't want to reach for the ground."



And before you hit the road, wear the right kind of shoe.



"You should never have a flip flop or a croc type of a shoe where it's not tight," Schell said. "We see that happen many times, if your foot is ahead of the pedal too far and you turn, you'll catch your flip flop on your front tire, it'll lodge and you'll go head over heels."



Also, make sure to check your brakes before taking your bike out to ride.



If you'd like to have your bike checked out and your helmet fit, you can do that on Wednesday, June 12 at Oak Park.

The event is hosted by Minot Parks and Minot Police Department, where they will be checking for proper helmet fitting, air pressure, and teaching bike safety.