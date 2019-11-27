SVUW hosts first-ever wrapping paper drive

There’s something special about unwrapping a present.



With the many expenses around the holidays, Souris Valley United Way is working to give as many people they can the opportunity to unwrap a gift this Christmas with its first-ever Wrapping Paper Drive.

As organizations in the area gear up for toy drives or Santa shops to offer families Christmas presents on the cheap, many notice that they’re missing an important piece, the pretty paper to wrap them in.



Starting on Black Friday through December 13, the community is asked to please donate any new or extra wrapping paper rolls.



Volunteers will then distribute to nine agencies including the YWCA, Minot Area Homeless Coalition, the Salvation Army and Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

“I think people kind of feel guilty when they can’t do that full, can’t provide the full Christmas spirit,” SVUW Outreach Coordinator, Jalisa Tinnes, said. “So this is just something that we’re hoping to take a little bit of the burden off of families as well as the agencies and cost savings.”



Rolls can be dropped off at Barnes and Noble at Dakota Square Mall or directly to the Souris Valley United Way office located on the west side of Marketplace on 20th Ave.



SVUW is also accepting cash donations and will use what comes in to purchase more wrapping paper or scotch tape. Click here for a link to donate.