Take a swing at $250,000

What would you do for $250,000?
This week, all you have to do is take the luckiest swing of your life over at the Minot Country Club at the Souris Valley United Way’s Hole In One Contest.

Thanks to a Farmers Union Insurance agency, $250,000 is on the line – or on the green – this week.

Here’s how it works:
For $10, golfers get seven range balls. Just one of them has to land in the hoop area or in the pool.

If you get it in the pool, you get a prize but either way, you’re qualified to go back to the country club on Thursday to take a shot at the hole in one.

The 20 people who get closest to the hole on Thursday will get a FINAL shot at the $250,000 hole in one.
And if you don’t make it, you still did your part to give back to the Souris Valley United Way.

“To put it in perspective, people that are qualifying for this event this week are paying ten dollars for those seven balls and that ten dollars actually feeds one local child for an entire weekend through backpack buddies,” Jalisa Tinnes said.

You’ve still got time to give it your best shot.
Qualifying rounds will be held Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 24 & 25) from 11 am to 7 pm and Thursday from 11 to 5.
The final rounds will start at 5:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 26.

Last year, about $7,200 came in from the event, all going back to local programs through the United Way.

Plus, it’s well worth a try. In 2016, someone actually got the hole in one and won, so it’s possible!

