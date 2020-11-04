Tensions and hopes for Bismarck residents during elections

As North Dakotans cast their votes tensions were high and full of hope. KX News was at a polling location yesterday and spoke to voters about their experience during elections.

Voting began at 7 a.m. at the Evangel Church campus in Northeast Bismarck, the District 7 location.

As poll workers set up, hopes and excitement were building.

Poll clerk Emily McDaniel says, “Everyone has been really excited and it’s been fun to interacting with everyone and tell them to have a good day and thank them for voting.”

Vernon Laning says to vote with conviction. He says, “I’m hoping that everyone votes their convictions. I have my own personal choices of course but I’d like to see our freedoms maintained and I am concerned about some of the election results but the end of the day will tell a lot.”

And Mindy Backsen just says she hopes for freedom, “I want to just preserve our freedom you know? And that our constitution continues to be protected.”

And the site inspector hopes people stay safe.

North Dakota County Auditors Association’s Donnell Preskey says, “Masks, hand sanitizer in front of the poll clerks. There’s the plastic shields, the poll clerks are wearing masks.”

At the end of the day, the Election Manager for Burleigh County Erika White says she’s exhausted, “Relieved… exhausted. But it’s all worth it if people in Burleigh County are able to vote.”

Whether it’s the voting stickers or just the power of voting in person during the pandemic there’s something special about this election year.

This year there are also new “I voted” stickers that were designed by a fourth grader names Khloe Brandon in Trail county. She won a statewide contest launched by the ND Country Auditors Association.

Another interesting fact is 75 percent of early votes cast this year surpassed the total votes in the 2016 election. People are really took voting seriously this year.