The Garden Mill: Family business brings joy through plants

The Garden Mill is a family-run greenhouse that has been supplying North Dakota with locally sourced vegetables and plants for over 20 years.

Although, we are going through this pandemic they still plan to open their doors this week.

“We had the best garden and the prettiest flowers– and that’s how it started. My parents just had a really great garden,” says Sadye Senske.

“Not any school at all,” Brenda Sargent adds.

22 years ago, The Sargent Family started The Garden Mill located right in Beulah.

“We took a chance and put a building up and it was a real struggle at first. We made a lot of mistakes–there’s no doubt about it.,” says Dale Sargent.

Brenda jokingly says, “I killed a lot of stuff along the way. But just reading and trial and error.”

They started with just selling retail, but it turned into something much bigger than they ever imagined.

Senske says, “There are lots of greenhouses but I feel like we are set apart a little bit.”

They built up a clientele from all over the state and it’s not only because of their plants but their dedication and determination.

Sadye says, “We fill every pot by hand.”

“A lot of times I think things just turn out a lot nicer when you do them by hand,” Brenda tells KX News.

Dale Sargent: We do everything to make sure they are the strongest and the healthiest– from fertilizers to additives.

The family spends a about two months just getting orders ready before spring even starts and then puts in 15 to 16 hour days, seven days week.

“During the off season that we just jump in the camper and tour the country until the next spring but no there’s so much work to do during the off season–I’m busy everyday,” says Dale.

KX Reporter Aaron Fields: So working as a family do y’all get tired of each other?

Brenda responds, “HAHAHA we have our opinions–and Dale will have an opinion and I won’t listen for a couple of years and then I will find out it will really work.”

While they still keep a smile on their faces, they have had to make some changes before they open their doors this year due to the pandemic.

Senske says,”Only allow 9 customers in so we can stick to the social distancing guidelines and keep people further apart. We are going to allow people to call in orders and do curbside pick up.”

They tell KX News plants really do keep the happiness going and this is a time people will need them more than ever.

“North Dakota has a rough winter,” says Senske. “Everyone enjoys their time outside when they can be outside and that going to be even more important this year.”

“We put a couple of videos out and people were just so happy and all the comments were just awesome,” Brenda adds.

The Garden Mill will be opening on April 28th. They are not allowing children to come in at this time because of COVID-19.

