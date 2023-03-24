Minot, N.D (KXNET)–This weekend the gun show is coming to Minot., with two full days of old and new guns to check out.

Hosted in the Magic Place Room, on the state fairgrounds. people can see 364 tables, full of old and new firearms. Lots of vendors will have older guns and new guns, alike.

Al Hanson, Manager at the Minot Rifle and Pistol Club, Says “There are some big ticket items I mean if you’re into speeding if you’re into collecting like I am it’s not hard to spend several thousands of dollars if someone has the one you don’t have in your collection”

Last year, they had 25 hundred people, on hand not counting all the kids. The 51st annual Minot Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show held at the end of March always has a big turn out and organizers are estimating this yea, will be no different.

“I have dealers coming from 5 states and like I said 346 tables worth of dealers to look at” Said Hanson.

For information on times and when the gun show is happening please, visitminot.org/calendar-of-events/