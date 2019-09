Dot's Pretzels have become a staple snack, not only in the company's home state but nationwide.

The Velva plant is still its home base, but Dot's Pretzels has expanded in many ways since 2012.

Dot's Pretzels all started as a snack Dorothy Henke made for family and friends, then she made them for a relative in Arizona who handed them out to colleagues as Christmas presents.

With raving reviews from them, Dot went to flag football games and stood next to a hot dog stand where the pretzels were once again so well-received that she took the next steps to start commercially.

Years later, the pretzels are sold in - as far as she knows - 48 states.