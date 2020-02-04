The Not So Heavenly Bodies calendar awards Heavens Helpers with a big check

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar exploded not only in our state but all across the country, and this year’s proceeds were just awarded to a local charity.

Exactly 46 states and two countries are who far the calendar has reached. They sold around 700 calendars and all that money went to the Heavens Helpers Soup Kitchen.

They presented them with a check for $16,500 this past Saturday.

Founder of The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Beth Neilsen says they got enough sponsors for last year’s calendars to order 200 copies and thought she would have some leftover— but that wasn’t the case.

Neilsen says, “I literally sat back and my $20 calendar from Bismarck North Dakota– I mean it was a joke to start off with and a challenge. I was like hey can I get enough guys to do this and it turned into this monster that’s really cool.”

The money will help Heavens Helpers Soup Kitchen purchase a Dodge Caravan that will be picking up food. Neilsen tells KX News she’s already picked out a charity for next year.

“Supporting Chance North Dakota and he is fantastic. JR and his crew actually run a hunting, fishing, and water excursions for the disabled and its free to the families and its just fantastic…its fantastic,” says Neilsen.

For next year’s calendar, they will also include bikers from South Dakota and Minnesota–and they hope to outdo what they did this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4"

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry"

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity"

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball"

New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn"

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"

New Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Foster"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge