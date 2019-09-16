The ‘Not So Heavenly Bodies’ Calendar explodes across the nation

Two months ago, a group of local bikers did something unexpected for charity.

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar has been exploding not only in North Dakota but all around the country.

Beth Neilsen, the creator of the calendar, says, “We blew up. This calendar blew up after our story aired the first time. Anderson Cooper actually picked it up off the [Associated Press]. We have shipped out calendars to over 40 states and Canada.”

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar has already raised over triple the amount of money Neilsen and her team had planned, which all goes to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Kitchen. And the feedback from people around the nation has been… well heavenly, to say the least.

“They love it. They love it. Oh my gosh — I haven’t had one negative about the whole calendar,” says Neilsen. “I think it opened a few eyes and I think people have definitely been taking an interest. I know my guys have been recognized out in public without their ‘monthly suits’ on. They enjoy it and they are signing autographs and they get a lot of thank-yous which is really cool.”

The men behind the calendar weren’t prepared either.

“Mr. March,” Drew Lagman says, “When I saw all the news and all the press it was getting, it was a little overwhelming. I got stopped by people in a random airport, you know, 2,000 miles away, and they recognized me and had a calendar and wanted an autograph.”

“Last month and a lady walked up to me in a gas station tapped me on the shoulder and asked me are you “Mr. December” and I said, amazingly enough, yes I am,” says Mike Forrest.

Neilsen says all the bikers have been very involved with all their current fundraisers and says the men even sell the calendars better than she can.

“Mr. August” Adam Kuntz says, “I went out to Red Lodge, Montana… when I was out there I ended up having 30 calendars with me and sold them in about 15 minutes. Because we went for the biker rodeo and everyone started recognizing me from the news and everything else.”

Don’t worry — the bikers have even bigger plans for next year.

“We are actually visually creating and creating 2021’s calendar as speak,” Neilsen says. “The next calendar is actually going to be the same thing as the Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar except we are going to be super-sized… that’s all you get.”

“Mr. March” says he just hopes the water will be a little warmer and hopefully he won’t be wearing his merman fins so publically this time.

“This is obviously not what bikers do — and you know we were in a very public place last time, and they were like ‘What the hell is this guy doing? It looks like he’s putting on a mermaid tail and then getting in there… hey buddy, the water is really cold!’ And I was like Yes it is, thank you.’ So it was not ideal. But I am going to try and be a little more fit for the next one. I think that’s my goal,” says Lagman.

The bikers have already sold over 700 calendars and still have more in stock. To purchase a calendar, click here.

Upcoming Fundraisers: