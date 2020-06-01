Tips and Tricks: Dryer Balls

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath"

Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap"

Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball"

Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets"

Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper"

Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans"

Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover"

Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub"

Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls"

Every Monday we bring you ideas on how you can re-use products you already have at home in a creative way.

In this week’s Tips and Tricks, we are going to teach you how to turn some of those everyday household products into home-made dryer balls. Dyer balls are great and economical way to cut down the static electricity of your laundry.

What you will need:

  • Skein of 100% wool yarn
  • Scissors
  • Nylons of Knee-high stockings
  • Blunt-tipped needle or crochet
  • hook

Take the wool are wrap it around your fingers few times until you form a ball of any size you would like. The end of the wool can be tucked inside using a crochet needle or a pen.

To felt the ball, get a nylon and simply place the wool ball inside the nylon and tie a knot. Then you can throw the ball and nylon in the washing machine on hot.

It will then be ready to be used in the dryer as a dryer ball to remove statics from your laundry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"

Minot Black Lives Matter Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Black Lives Matter Protest"

COVID-19 Case Report 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report 5-31"

Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck"

Dacotah Speedway Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway Opens"

Fargo downtown protest turns violent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo downtown protest turns violent"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20"

Robert One Minute 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-30"

Summer Reading Kick off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading Kick off"

Sundre Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sundre Summer"

Watford City Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Baseball"

UTTC employee tests positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC employee tests positive"

COVID-19 Case Update 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Update 5-30"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge