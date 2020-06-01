Tips and Tricks: Dryer Balls

Every Monday we bring you ideas on how you can re-use products you already have at home in a creative way.

In this week’s Tips and Tricks, we are going to teach you how to turn some of those everyday household products into home-made dryer balls. Dyer balls are great and economical way to cut down the static electricity of your laundry.

What you will need:

Skein of 100% wool yarn

Scissors

Nylons of Knee-high stockings

Blunt-tipped needle or crochet

hook

Take the wool are wrap it around your fingers few times until you form a ball of any size you would like. The end of the wool can be tucked inside using a crochet needle or a pen.

To felt the ball, get a nylon and simply place the wool ball inside the nylon and tie a knot. Then you can throw the ball and nylon in the washing machine on hot.

It will then be ready to be used in the dryer as a dryer ball to remove statics from your laundry.