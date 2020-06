Fabric sheets can get expensive. Today, we’ll show you a quick and easy way to make them at home.

Here’s what you need:

8 oz. spray bottle

1 cup of white vinegar

Strips of cloth

Essential oils

In a bowl, add vinegar and six to eight drops of essential oil. Pour the mixture in the spray bottle and spray the strips of cloth. Cover the piece of cloth with the mixture, then store it in an air tight container.