Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath"

Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap"

Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball"

Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets"

Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper"

Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans"

Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover"

Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub"

Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls"

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"

Robert One Minute 5-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-25"

Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!"

Bismarck Graduates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Graduates"

Parents react to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents react to graduation"

Robert One Minute 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-24"

State Lab Equipment Malfunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Lab Equipment Malfunction"

Bottineau Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Track"

Watford City Summer School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Summer School"

Minot Gated Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Gated Community"

Barricaded Subject in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barricaded Subject in Bismarck"

COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24"

Spring golf championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring golf championship"

Bismarck Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Brewery"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

XWA Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Airport"

Tioga Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Prom"

DCB Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge