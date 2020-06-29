Tips and Tricks: Re-purposing Cans

A well stocked pantry means you have plenty of cans. Today, we are going to show you how to turn these empty cans to things that are practical, purposeful, and penny-pinching. And you can also get your kids involved as a fun family activity.

First, you should peel the label off and wash the cans thoroughly. Then, you can grab anything that you have around the house. That can include scrap paper, yarn, ribbon, glue, paint brush, paints, buttons, and whatever else you want to use.

You can make a photo can, pencil holder, a mini gift basket, planting and gardening, or to organize your wooden spoons. The possibilities are endless.

You can turn these cans into things both you and your family can use.