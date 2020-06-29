Tips and Tricks: Re-purposing Cans

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath"

Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap"

Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball"

Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets"

Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper"

Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans"

Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover"

Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub"

Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls"

A well stocked pantry means you have plenty of cans. Today, we are going to show you how to turn these empty cans to things that are practical, purposeful, and penny-pinching. And you can also get your kids involved as a fun family activity.

First, you should peel the label off and wash the cans thoroughly. Then, you can grab anything that you have around the house. That can include scrap paper, yarn, ribbon, glue, paint brush, paints, buttons, and whatever else you want to use.

You can make a photo can, pencil holder, a mini gift basket, planting and gardening, or to organize your wooden spoons. The possibilities are endless.

You can turn these cans into things both you and your family can use.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Top Plays 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays 6-28"

Community discusses racial inequality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community discusses racial inequality"

Robert One Minute 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-28"

Woman who teaches English gets grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman who teaches English gets grant"

New restaurant open in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant open in Mandan"

Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated"

Rise in break-ins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise in break-ins"

FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss