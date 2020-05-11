Tips and Tricks: Repurposing Toilet Paper Rolls

Tips and Tricks

Just a few weeks ago, toilet paper was a hard thing to find, but as we all know, with toilet paper comes the rolls.

In this week’s Tips and Tricks, we’ll show you how you can repurpose toilet paper rolls for quick and creative uses.

1. To prevent wrapping paper from wrinkling, try sliding it through toilet paper roll. This will prevent the wrapping paper from getting wrinkled or rolling open. Also, it works great if you have lots of leftover little scraps just roll them all together, put them in the toilet paper roll and they’re neat and organized for when you’re ready to wrap that next gift.

2. You can create a cute little caddy for markers paint brushes whatever you can fit inside you simply put the toilet paper roll, cut the paper to size, glue it, and put it all together. All you need is rolls, craft paper, and glue.

3. If you like feeding the birds, this one’s right up your alley. It’s simply a toilet paper roll some raffia cover the tube in peanut butter and roll it in birdseed and you’re ready to go.

4. If you have a drawer full of cords everywhere, roll them up put them inside a tube and it’s much neater and organized.

We will have more tips and tricks every Monday morning on Good Day Dakota.

