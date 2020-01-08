Tracy’s Sanctuary House to host fundraising event

Tracy’s Sanctuary House is hosting the 4th annual Winter White Party to raise funds for the organization.
Kelsey Zottnick and her father founded the sanctuary after her mother passed away in 2004.
The event will include hors ‘doeuvres, live music, a silent auction, and a chance to win a stunning custom jewelry piece from Lacey’s Custom Jewelry. They encourage attendees to wear white.
The event is taking place on Thursday, January 16th, at the ND Heritage Center Atrium from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.
The funds raised at the event will support the sanctuary to continue providing services to people in need.
