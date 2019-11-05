TWINNING: Mandan Middle School makes history with 24 sets of twins

According to a government report, fewer U.S. families are having twins. Last year, the CDC reported the rate of twins hit its lowest point in a decade. However, that isn’t the case at one local school.

Mandan Middle School currently has twenty-four sets of twins, which is the largest number of twins in the school’s history. They have both fraternal and identical twins, boys and girls. This includes kids from each grade in middle school.

KX spoke with some of the twins to see what the twin life is all about. Check out the full interview in the video above.