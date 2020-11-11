Two Bismarck men help out a former U.S. Marine

We are their friends, their family, and their neighbors. It is up to us to make sure every Veteran feels their service to this country is appreciated.

Wednesday, November 11th, is Veterans Day and we want to honor all veterans. KX News met with a Bismarck man who says kindness is what the world needs right now.

Two friends showed their appreciation by simply helping out a neighbor.

Chuck Wolfgram is a former Marine and he and his wife Darlene have been wanting to put a flag pole up in their yard for some time now. So when their friend Tim Zander heard they needed help installing a flag pole, he jumped at the opportunity.

Zander says, “My friend and I Chris, we took a couple hours on Sunday and we dug a hole and set some concrete and a sleeve and kinda let that cure and then on Tuesday, Chuck was able to put the flag pole up.”

Darling says, “My dad instilled in me that every Veteran is an American Hero and I couldn’t wait to be a part of this to help an American Hero that needed some help.”

Because they have a soft spot for all Veterans.

“I’m always about helping other people out when I can. Especially Veterans. I hold them near and dear to my heart and they deserve all that they can get,” says Zander.

Chuck says he gave them a monetary donation to say thank you but Tim wouldn’t take it.

Former Marine Chuck Wolfgram says, “So immediately afterward I get a text from Tim that says “Hey that was very thoughtful of you but you are a patriot, we expected to do this as a favor to you.. to a fellow Marine.”

So Zander and Darling donated the money for a cause. Darling says, “We didn’t feel a need for us and I know the Marines are heavily invested into Toys for Tots for children in the holiday season that don’t have and we’re gonna make sure they have from

what Dar and Chuck offered us.”

And it just shows a little act of kindness goes a long way.