Two Bismarck teens named top volunteers in North Dakota

They go above and beyond every day. That’s why two Bismarck teens have been named our state’s top volunteers.

Micah Schlittenhardt from Legacy High School and Alexis Thompson from Horizon Middle School were named the top young volunteers in North Dakota by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Both of these girls have spent countless hours of their free time to help people throughout our state, and they tell KX News how they got started.

Sixth grader at Horizon Middle School Alexis Thompson says, “There aren’t many resources for girls with scoliosis and scoliosis usually goes undiagnosed.”

Junior at Legacy High School Micah Schlittenhardt says, “I began getting involved with ‘Dancing for Parkinson’s when I was a 7th grader.”

Both Micah and Alexis started volunteering for different reasons. Micah found a passion for people with Parkinson’s and Alexis wanted to do more for people in our community who had scoliosis like her.

“I was really surprised when I got the letter,” says Thompson. “I don’t know I didn’t expect it to me. I have just done all this volunteer work because it’s one of my favorite things to do. And like I said I wanted to make a difference in our community.”

This month they were both given The Prudential Spirit of Community Award.

They say they were both in shock.

“When I got the letter in the mail it was kind of like this freak out moment because it was something I ever expected. And with this involvement with Dance for Parkinson’s I didn’t expect to ever receive anything back,” says Schlittenhardt.

Micah has put in over 175 hours of work with Dance for Parkinsons and has established the first fundraiser in North Dakota for it.

“This is something that is really important to me and this is a big part of who I am and my identity this community I love so much. So there is always time for it,” says Schlittenhardt.

Alexis started the first Curvy Girls Scoliosis Support Group in the region and has provided gifts hundreds of gifts for hospital patients in the community.

“I would have done it without the award too, but just knowing that my hard work has been recognized has been really cool,” says Thompson.

Alexis and Micah want you to know that no matter what age you are you can make a difference.

“It’s really hard to start up projects when you are a teenager because people don’t always want to listen to you at first,” says Schlittenhardt. “But we are a very integral part of our community and we are really important to the welfare of our community and by staying involved in our community we are making it a better place for ourselves and the people we are going to be around one day.”

Micah and Alexis each will receive a one-thousand dollar scholarship, an engraved silver medallion, and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C.

That’s where the top 10 volunteers in the country will be named. KX News wishes them both the best of luck.