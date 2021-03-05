Two dead after a head-on collision near Anamoose

Two people died after two cars collided head-on near Anamoose.

At around 7:30 Thursday night, 29-year-old Harvey man was driving a Ford F-150 traveling towards Anamoose on Highway 52.

He entered the opposite lane to pass a semi-truck on the two-lane highway. While attempting to pass the semi-truck, the driver struck a Pontiac head-on.

According to the highway patrol, the crash resulted in the death of two occupants of the Pontiac. The 49-year-old female, and 55-year-old male both from Martin, ND, were reported deceased at the scene of the accident. Seatbelts were not used.

The man driving the Ford F-150, who had his seatbelt on, was transported to a hospital in Minot for injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

The names of those involved in the accident is not released yet, pending notification of his family