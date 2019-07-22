Two oilfield wastewater spills in Williams County

FILE – In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field in the Permian Basin near Lovington, N.M. Environmentalists say U.S. land managers violated environmental laws and their own regulations when issuing dozens of leases to drill in one of the nation’s busiest oilfields. WildEarth Guardians filed a lawsuit Monday, June 3, 2019 in U.S. District Court, claiming the oil boom in southeastern New Mexico is a threat to Carlsbad Caverns National Park and the surrounding area’s cave systems and desert slopes.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

More than 12,000 gallons of oilfield wastewater spilled from a pipeline in Williams County.

Thursday, the pipeline operator Polar Midstream LLC, reported the spill about 3 miles southwest of Epping.

The North Dakota Department of Health reports that the amount of pastureland impacted by this spill is unknown at this time.

The Department of Health reports that some of the spill was contained to a well pad.

Polar Midstream also reported a 21,000-gallon produced water spill on Sunday near Williston.

Regulators say some of that spill entered an unnamed tributary to the Missouri River.

Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals.