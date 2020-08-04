Join United Way for their Day of Caring on August 12th

Brian VerDouw the chairperson for this year’s United Way Day joined us on Good Day Dakota to discuss the event happening on August 12th.

Many local agencies are supporting United Way for their Day of Caring, and there are many projects in the works for Bismarck, Mandan, and Linton.

All projects this year are taking social distancing into consideration and many of the projects are outside. 

Specific details on the projects and how you can get involved can be found on United Way’s volunteer website

Interested volunteers are asked to click on the Day of Caring link towards the top of the home page.

The team at Good Day Dakota will have more details posted online later this morning.

