Vaping causes pollution along with health problems

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Cigarette butts are the world’s most littered item.

But because of the decline in cigarette use and the increase of the number of people vaping– it brings into question, what do these pods and vaping devices do to the environment?

Currently, there is no legal process to recycle them in the US–so people are getting rid of them any way they please.

Liquid nicotine products are very poisonous if swallowed and contain heavy metals such as lead, volatile organic compounds, and cancer-causing agents.
And when disposed of, there are still traces of the liquid and nicotine in them.

We spoke with Corina Larson, Bismarck Cancer Center Nurse and Tobacco specialist, she said “People are throwing this into the landfill or in the yard or the road or whatever and those heavy metals are leaching into the ground and into our groundwater and back into our water system. Since there isn’t any recycling for them they are just going back into the landfill or our water system and we ingest that as well as the nicotine residue that is left in there”

Larson says environmental damage could be far worse and longer-lasting than cigarettes’.

There’s still a lot of research going on about how exactly the second-hand smoke of vaping could be for the air and how it compares with cigarette second-hand smoke.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon"

Weekend Snow in Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Snow in Montana"

Mandan Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Tennis"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Hwy Patrol Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy Patrol Crash"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19"

Bishop Ryan Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Cross Country"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Heart River Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Update"

HS Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Cross Country"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Marijuana Banking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Banking"

Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19"

Buddy Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk"

Diabetes Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Walk"

Healthier Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthier Living"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19"

Gun Shot at Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Shot at Auction"

Class AAA, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, 9-Man"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss