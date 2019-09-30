Vaping causes pollution along with health problems

Cigarette butts are the world’s most littered item.

But because of the decline in cigarette use and the increase of the number of people vaping– it brings into question, what do these pods and vaping devices do to the environment?

Currently, there is no legal process to recycle them in the US–so people are getting rid of them any way they please.

Liquid nicotine products are very poisonous if swallowed and contain heavy metals such as lead, volatile organic compounds, and cancer-causing agents.

And when disposed of, there are still traces of the liquid and nicotine in them.

We spoke with Corina Larson, Bismarck Cancer Center Nurse and Tobacco specialist, she said “People are throwing this into the landfill or in the yard or the road or whatever and those heavy metals are leaching into the ground and into our groundwater and back into our water system. Since there isn’t any recycling for them they are just going back into the landfill or our water system and we ingest that as well as the nicotine residue that is left in there”

Larson says environmental damage could be far worse and longer-lasting than cigarettes’.

There’s still a lot of research going on about how exactly the second-hand smoke of vaping could be for the air and how it compares with cigarette second-hand smoke.