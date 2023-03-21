MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is known for its military, with many veterans among us. Getting together with those who understand military language is important to veterans. And Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m., Together with Veterans in Minot is hosting a Vet-to-Vet Peer Connect.

“In our experience,” said Executive Director of Together with Veterans, Randy Mcdonald, “we got some people that helped build this are per to per specialist and mental health professionals and advocates for survivors and things of that nature, and what we see is that their advocating building a program like this”

This means a lot to those involved, and it’s the first time something like this has happened. Being able to talk to someone with like-minded experience from the military is meant to help those who might need a safe way to express their feelings to others.

“There is a language that the military has that isn’t associated anywhere else,” said Mcdonald. “Military members can speak to military members differently than anyone else, and I see that a lot with first responders and different careers.”