(KXNET) — The Revenge Porn Act is already a law in our state. It states that if your former partner posts or publishes an image, video, or anything that’s sexual in nature or inappropriate, then you can sue for damages.

But so far, the act only deals with adults. What about children?

According to the Washington Post’s national poll, about 51% of kids under 18 admit to dating.

So, what happens if one of them publishes or posts something sexual in a public forum? This week, the state senate voted on one bill that deals with that.

At the beginning of the year, Senate Bill 2041 was introduced. This bill will be applied to both children of any age and adults regarding the Unauthorized Disclosure of Intimate Images Act.

North Dakota already has a criminal law on the Revenge Porn Act, but it only deals with adults.

However, many children are in relationships too — and they’re underaged.

“Think of sexting that might take place between two consenting individuals,” explained Commissioner for the Uniform Law, Jennifer Clark, “and then that relationship deteriorates. And the individual with possession of that image shares it in a manner that wasn’t anticipated when it was shared initially. It may have been consensual when it was taken, and it became non-consensual when it is shared beyond the relationship.”

In section three of the Senate Bill, even if the image or video was initially made in good faith, if it was sent in a way to embarrass or ridicule the other, that counts as an offense. And when it comes to children, not all inappropriate photos and videos are made by romantic partners.

According to PsyCom.com, at least one in four teens is receiving sexually explicit texts and emails. At least one in seven are sending sexts, and more than one in 10 teens are forwarding sexts without consent. Parents or legal guardians can be punishable and liable for this.

Images of a child won’t be penalized unless the photo is used for pornography. Also, sharing a photo of a minor in a sexual manner or in the nude is not just pornography — it is child pornography, which is illegal to share and even possess, even if the perpetrator is underage as well.

Lawrence Klemin, Chairman of ND Commission on Uniform State Laws, said, “Let’s say they send an intimate picture of herself to her then-boyfriend and they break up later, and then the boyfriend decides to publish that on the internet. He is not going to be exonerated because he’s under 18 or anything like that he would still face the potential for liability.”

“The last section you will see is the statute of limitations section,” concluded Representative Cory. “This was put on by the senate judiciary committee. This bill is consistent with the Communications Decency Act of 1996.”

Voting took place on Monday and with no hesitation from the council, the bill did pass: with a vote of 90 yays and two nays, and two missings. This bill will be enacted on August first after the Governor signs the bill.