Wall of Honor remembering past and present heroes in North Dakota

Veterans Day is on Wednesday, November 11th and a Bismarck non profit is celebrating the brave and heroic acts of veterans and first responders in our state.

The non-profit Wall of Honor began as an idea about eight months ago. Since then, it has been growing statewide and it officially launches just in time for Veterans Day this week.

The digital Wall of Honor was born from a conversation about respect and honor for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. It pays tribute to those who serve in the military, law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders in the state of North Dakota.

As of right now, they are featured on digital indoor billboards across the state in restaurants, fraternal organizations, c-stores, and taverns. The Goal is to have 300 displays up in 3 years. And each week new honorees will be shown.

KX News spoke to one of the Veteran’s Liaison for the Wall of Honor organization to learn more. Dennis Beck says, “We’re gonna have roughly an hour of content. We’re gonna keep it fresh. So it’s gonna be constantly changing because you have to refresh it.”

The official statewide launch party for the digital wall of honor is this Wednesday at the Amvets in Bismarck.

For more information go here.