Wall of Honor remembering past and present heroes in North Dakota

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Veterans Day is on Wednesday, November 11th and a Bismarck non profit is celebrating the brave and heroic acts of veterans and first responders in our state.

The non-profit Wall of Honor began as an idea about eight months ago. Since then, it has been growing statewide and it officially launches just in time for Veterans Day this week.

The digital Wall of Honor was born from a conversation about respect and honor for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. It pays tribute to those who serve in the military, law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders in the state of North Dakota.

As of right now, they are featured on digital indoor billboards across the state in restaurants, fraternal organizations, c-stores, and taverns. The Goal is to have 300 displays up in 3 years. And each week new honorees will be shown.

KX News spoke to one of the Veteran’s Liaison for the Wall of Honor organization to learn more. Dennis Beck says, “We’re gonna have roughly an hour of content. We’re gonna keep it fresh. So it’s gonna be constantly changing because you have to refresh it.”

The official statewide launch party for the digital wall of honor is this Wednesday at the Amvets in Bismarck.

For more information go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

Monday Weather: Cold with light snow for some

NDC NOV 9

Kenmare Honkers Volleyball

Abbey Kubas

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Plays of the week

Minot flood control update

Trinity Health dealing with shortages

Structure shift in the Minot City Council

Robert One Minute 11-8

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-8-20

WDA Swimming Regionals

Football Playoffs

Protesters at the rally

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-7-20

Robert One Minute 11-7

Rally for President Trump at the Capitol

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-7-20

Beach Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss