Wall of Honor reveals new display honoring lawmakers for their services

The statewide, charitable organization, Wall of Honor, is revealing its new display at the state capitol building in Bismarck on Thursday, March 4th, at noon.

Senate and House Majority Leaders will recognize state lawmakers for their military and first responder services.

Major General Michael Haugen will be the special guest at the event.

The Wall of Honor is dedicated to honoring those serve or have served our country.

Its mission is to create a digital tribute to those who have protected and served America.