Warmer weather means rising gas prices

Drivers are paying the most they've had to all year at the pump.



The national gas price average is 63 cents higher than what it was at the start of 2019.

Plus, the state average is 10 cents higher compared to this time last year.



The state average in North Dakota is $2.79, 10 cents more than it was at this time last year.



There are ways to save, though, and most of it comes down to simply staying safe behind the wheel.



Motorists are paying more .. something that tends to be anticipated as we near the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day weekend.

"This time of the year, I don't know, I think it's kind of normal but hopefully it'll go down again soon," one driver said.



According to AAA, the current average in Minot is $2.82. A month ago it was $2.58.



The increase happened in Bismarck, too, reaching $2.81 this month when a month ago it was $2.63.



Prices are on the rise in North Dakota, meanwhile, there are 17 other states that are within a dime away from or already at three dollars a gallon.



People say they have to hit the road no matter what - even if that means it's a pain coming out of their pocket.



One driver said, "It always goes up this time of year because everybody wants to travel, so we just learn to expect it."



"I travel for work, so I have to pay the price," said another.



If you do get behind the wheel - practicing good driving habits is the best way to save gas - and ultimately - money.



Avoid quick stops and sudden starts.



Maintain adequate tire pressure - AAA says low pressure reduces fuel economy.



Close your windows. Using the air conditioning will actually create less drag on the engine than driving with the windows down.



Another tip is to take out anything you may be storing in your trunk. The heavier your vehicle, the more fuel it uses.



It's not unusual for gas prices to go up when the weather changes.



According to AAA, this is because of the higher cost for refiners to make summer-grade gasoline compared to winter gasoline.



AAA also says that we can expect the national average to surpass last year's high.



That peak price was $2.97 during Memorial Day weekend.