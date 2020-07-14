Watford series of accidents leaves 2-year-old dead and woman seriously injured

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

A two-year-old Watford City boy was killed after he was run over by a truck.

At around 8 o’clock Monday night, a 50-year-old Watford City man was moving his 2012 Dodge Ram from the east side of Meadowlark Court to back it into his driveway.

According to highway patrol, a two-year-old male walked in front of the truck, and was hit by the front bumper, knocking him over. The truck ran the child over, with its tires dragging him for approximately 15 feet as the driver turned to the west to back into the driveway. The driver of the truck stopped once he realized the child was struck and authorities were called.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

And in a separate incident, 30-year-old Zackary Moran, a deputy with the Mckenzie County Sheriff’s Department, was responding to the call of the boy being struck by a vehicle.

Moran was traveling north on 12th street North East, and entered the intersection of 4th Avenue on red light with lights and sirens on. A 34-year-old Fargo woman was driving a 2020 Kia Optima east on 4th Ave North East, and entered the intersection on a green light. Deputy Moran T-boned the Kia driven by the Fargo woman, pushing it into a ditch where it rolled once.

The woman was transported to the hospital and airlifted to Minot with serious life-threatening injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
The name of the boy who died and the woman who was seriously injured are expected to be released later today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny"

WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan BusinessMini Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan BusinessMini Match"

Minot Roundabout Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roundabout Open"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Emergency Pay Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Pay Debate"

Rural Broadband

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Broadband"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13"

Grilling Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grilling Safety"

Food Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety"

Adulting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adulting Class"

Car Thefts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Thefts"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"

"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC"

Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss