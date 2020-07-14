Watford series of accidents leaves 2-year-old dead and woman seriously injured

A two-year-old Watford City boy was killed after he was run over by a truck.

At around 8 o’clock Monday night, a 50-year-old Watford City man was moving his 2012 Dodge Ram from the east side of Meadowlark Court to back it into his driveway.

According to highway patrol, a two-year-old male walked in front of the truck, and was hit by the front bumper, knocking him over. The truck ran the child over, with its tires dragging him for approximately 15 feet as the driver turned to the west to back into the driveway. The driver of the truck stopped once he realized the child was struck and authorities were called.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

And in a separate incident, 30-year-old Zackary Moran, a deputy with the Mckenzie County Sheriff’s Department, was responding to the call of the boy being struck by a vehicle.

Moran was traveling north on 12th street North East, and entered the intersection of 4th Avenue on red light with lights and sirens on. A 34-year-old Fargo woman was driving a 2020 Kia Optima east on 4th Ave North East, and entered the intersection on a green light. Deputy Moran T-boned the Kia driven by the Fargo woman, pushing it into a ditch where it rolled once.

The woman was transported to the hospital and airlifted to Minot with serious life-threatening injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

The name of the boy who died and the woman who was seriously injured are expected to be released later today.