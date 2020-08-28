Cancer-causing chemical found in hummus, should you be worried?

Farmers all around the country use Roundup, a popular weed killer. Over the last 10 years, the product has caused some scares, because it contains glyphosate a cancer causing chemical.

The Environmental Working Group or otherwise known as the EWG reports that one-third of the 27 conventional hummus products surpassed “their health-based benchmark.”

The chemical was also found in both organic and non-organic hummus. Some tested contained 15 times the amount what’s considered a safe amount and only two were below it.

But before you get too worried, KX News spoke with Sanford Health Dietitian Rachel Iverson about it. She tells me you would have to eat 67 pounds of hummus every single day to see even a potential increased risk of cancer.

According to the report, Whole Foods Market Hummus had the highest level of glyphosate. For more information about the study, click here.

Check out the live interview with Rachel Iverson.