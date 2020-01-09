What you need to know about last month’s Measles exposure at 5 U.S. airports

This story contains a correction from the video above, in regards to when a child can be vaccinated. Click here for more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travelers were exposed to Measles in at least five U.S. airports last month.



That put millions of people at risk, but those who have been vaccinated are in the clear, which is why medical professionals stress the importance of vaccinating yourself and your kids.



Because it’s airborne, Measles is one of the easiest-transmissible infections.



Measles was reported in 31 states last year, with outbreaks in 10 states plus New York City, with no cases reported in North Dakota.



However, with exposure in five U.S. airports last month, some people are concerned.



Those airports are Chicago O’Hare, Denver International, Los Angeles International, Richmond International in Virginia, and Austin Bergstrom in Texas.

If you have traveled through those or plan to travel through them, infectious disease specialist, Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe at Trinity Health says there is a strict protocol by the airlines, CDC, and Health Department that would have notified you if you were exposed.



Because the exposure was about a month ago, if you have not been notified, then you’re in good shape.



However, there is no treatment for Measles and if you or your child have not been vaccinated and show any sort of symptom, you are advised to stay home from work or school, and especially, not to travel.

“If you’re sick, it’s generally a good idea, if you’re sick if you’re having a cough, fevers, rhinorrhea, conjunctivitis, especially if you have a rash, it’s not good to travel so that you don’t expose other air travelers,” said Dr. Nwaigwe.



Infants are especially susceptible to Measles due to their weaker immune systems and because they cannot get both doses of the two-part vaccine until they are about four-years-old. The first dose is usually given before two-years-old.



Symptoms may not show for up to five days after exposure, so it’s possible that the people traveling didn’t have any symptoms at the time of travel.

Dr. Nwaigwe says if you do show symptoms for an extended period of time, the virus takes about 21 days to run its course.