Williston’s CHI St. Alexius hosting a well-child check

CHI Saint Alexius Health in Williston is hoping to make things a little more easier for parents.

Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinic will hold a wellness event for kids.

This is for parents who maybe can’t come in during the week due to fear of exposure from a potentially sick person.

Each visitor will be required to wear a mask and will go through a COVID-19 screening process.

Joseph Stonehocker, Board Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner says, “Being able to offer what the community needs is what we’re looking for and we want to be able to hit everybody who has the needs to be seen.”

Stonehocker says it is by appointment only and he hopes to make this an ongoing thing.