Women behind ‘Bismarck Magazine’ defy the odds for print journalism

Print journalism has fallen on tough times in the last several years, but one local magazine is defying those odds.

The Bismarck Magazine launched their first issue in 2016.

The whole purpose of the magazine is to focus on the culture and lifestyle of the Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln areas .

Hannah Haynes and Caroline Crary have been best friends since they met at the University of Mary. Together they saw a gap in print culture in the community and wanted to do what they can to change it, but it was a task completely new to them and far from simple.

Co-Founder of Bismarck Magazine Hannah Haynes says, “We always say if we knew how hard it was going to be–we would have never done it.”

“There wasn’t anything like how to start a ‘Magazine 101’ or ‘Magazines for Dumbies ‘ or whatever those books are,” Co-Founder of Bismarck Magazine Caroline Crary adds.

With help from mentors and studying other flourishing print businesses, they created Bismarck Magazine. Hannah and Caroline tell KX News they didn’t reinvent the wheel by any means, but the magazine found an audience quickly.

Haynes says, “When we first started it was so fun to hear people say we picked it up and are reading it and we keep it…”

Crary adds, “Or like in the beginning when you would be like in the grocery store and I would see someone walking out with it .. I would zoom in with my camera and be like “SOMEONE TOOK IT” and then send her a text message.”

The quality of the magazine speaks for itself, and it’s why Donnell Dennis Roehrich decided she wanted to be part of it.

Executive Sales of River Ranch Magazine Donnell Dennis Roehrich says, “Just getting to share the quality of the builders, the businesses, the work ethic and really getting to highlight the people all over the central and western part of the state has been way fun.”

24 issues of Bismarck magazine have been printed so far, spotlighting the people and places around the community that usually go unrecognized. In 2017 they launched their Bismarck Bridal magazine and in 2018 they released River and Ranch which features homes across North Dakota.

But their most popular and favorite issue is their May/June Hometown Heroes one.

Crary says, “Once we interview a hero- and by hero we don’t mean someone that is super out there– it could be your Uber driver who says they will pray for you and does that over and over or someone at the library that’s really helping kids with resources and stuff like that. So we really focus on the hidden part of the home town hero.”

Haynes says, “A lot of the things we cover are different and a lot of people haven’t heard of.”

Crary, “I mean we are a small local business ourselves, so the fact that thousands of people are reading our magazine. It’s kind of fun to give a little light to some of those other small businesses as well.”

These magazines are all FREE and can be found on the web and at your local grocery store. They are funded all through advertisements.

Haynes and Crary say the magazine has been better than ever. Their determination is what they tell KX News has helped them stay so successful.

