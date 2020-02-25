Zero Waste Week encourages environmentally-friendly habits

A group that started on Facebook has been making strides in making its community more environmentally-friendly.



Environmentally Minded People of Minot is a group of like-minded people to exchange ideas on how to better the environment on a local level.



They’ve hosted several initiatives, one being the push to put an end to single-use plastic bags.

This time around, it’s a collaborative effort with local businesses to encourage environmentally-friendly habits.

“I think it’s so common for people just to throw things out,” said Amanda Lund, one of the coordinators of Zero Waste Week.



Lund is a member of Environmentally Minded People of Minot, plus, she’s the area business leader for Tupperware, which gives her the opportunity to hand out free reusable water bottles in an effort to encourage Zero Waste this week, and whenever we can.



“We see litter on the sidewalks so often,” Lund said. “Minot currently does not have a recycling plant in place so the amount of garbage that’s made every day just by single-use plastic water bottles is just astronomical.”



She says eliminating plastic, single-use water bottles is just a small step towards zero waste, but it makes a big difference.



Another example is bringing your own, reusable mug or tumbler to your favorite coffee spot.

According to RecyclingAdvocates.org, if just one person buys a disposable cup of coffee every day, that creates about 23 pounds of waste.



That’s where local businesses like Broadway Bean and Bagel come in.

“Businesses play a really important role in being able to understand what circumstances are available or what materials are available to them and what their customers are wanting,” said Tim Baumann, fellow organizer of Zero Waste week.



All week long, 25 cents of every purchase that uses a reusable mug will go to two area non-profits.



“When businesses work to reduce or provide low-waste or reusable options for consumers, then consumers have a much better choice available to them,” he added.



Baumann is the founder of the Environmentally Minded Facebook group. It started with just seven members in 2017 and is up to more than 400 now.



He says even without recycling in Minot, the joint effort between individuals and businesses is a major step in the right direction.

“Really, if we want to have an impact on the amount of waste that we send to the landfill and really the future that we leave in terms of an environment for our children and our grandchildren. Reducing and reusing are the most important and the most powerful things that we as individuals can do.”



The goal of Zero Waste Week is to spread awareness on the habits we can all change to protect our planet.

Promoting the use of reusable mugs isn’t the only thing going on this week .. each day is dedicated to something different.



Week Long Activities:

-Use your reusable travel mug or drink cup at Broadway Bean & Bagel Co. any time this week and earn $0.25 for three great local non-profits. At the end of the week, BBB will double anything we raise!!!

-Stop in at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Stores on Broadway, mention “Zero Waste Week” and save 20% on all previously loved goods!! (Minot location only)

–Share photos of your Zero Waste efforts using the hashtags:

#nobodysperfect #givingitatryanyway #zerowasteweekminot

and be entered to win two free reusable bread bags for Prairie Sky Breads Minot!!

Our schedule for the week includes:

-Feb. 23 – Skip the Sack Sunday – get a free reusable shopping bag at Marketplace Foods on 16th Ave. SW and Broadway courtesy of Farmers Insurance Miranda Schuler Agency (while supplies last). Volunteers will be there starting at 11:00 am. And remember, some things (like the one small item you just purchased and don’t need a plastic bag to carry back out to your car) don’t need to be bagged. 🙂

–All week – Refill, Refuel Monday – bring that reusable coffee mug or beverage cup in to Broadway Bean & Bagel Co. and raise money for local non-profits. That coffee isn’t a splurge – it is for a good cause!! 🙂 Domestic Violence Crisis Center Companions for Children – Youth Mentoring Minot Symphony Orchestra

–Feb. 25 – On Tap Tuesday – stop in at Main Street Booch (kombucha tea), Souris River Brewing, or Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks to fill up a reusable glass growler and avoid cans, bottles, cups, and straws altogether! It costs a bit more, but is an investment in our future!

–Feb. 26 – Water Bottle Wednesday – Grab the refillable water bottle and just say no to purchasing bottled water! It’s one day – you can do it!! You don’t have one? Get one from Amanda’s Kitchen Remedies sometime this week!

-Feb. 27 – Thrifty Thursday – give those previously loved items a good home. Out of fashion? Just wait a year! (fanny packs…need I say more?…) The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Stores is offering 20% of all items this week when you mention “Zero Waste Week”!! (Minot location only)

-Feb. 28 – National Skip the Straw Day – Take the family and friends out to lunch or dinner and start your order with “No straw please.” Double bonus points for supporting our great local restaurants!

-Feb. 29 – Don’t Nix It, Fix It!! – Bring those broken small appliances, casual jewelry, and knick-knacks down to the Repair Fair at the Minot Public Library from 10am-12pm noon and let our repair wizards see if they can get it back to working order. No items larger than a bread box and no gasoline, oil, or chemicals. No guarantees!