Fort Lincoln Elementary student tests positive for coronavirus

Mandan Public School District sent an email to parents of Fort Lincoln Elementary students informing them that a student at the elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The email that was sent Wednesday evening says that the North Dakota Department of Health informed the school and the families of students that were potentially in close contact with the affected student.

According to Mandan Public Schools, Fort Lincoln will continue to clean and disinfect the school in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.