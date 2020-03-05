Live Now
Gastroenterologist stresses importance of colorectal cancer screenings

Health

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Ira Michaelson with Trinity Health says if discovered early, the cancer is curable, which is why he stresses the importance of colorectal cancer screenings.

“The concept of screening is seeing patients before they have anemia, bleeding, [or] pain,” he said. “When you’re well when you’re feeling fine, that is the time to get checked so that we don’t progress to something after it becomes symptomatic.”

Screenings can be done by a stool sample test or by a colonoscopy, where they look for existing cancers or polyps, which can become cancer.

Dr. Michaelson says the American Cancer Society changed its screening guidelines from age 50 to age 45 for both men and women.

For at-risk patients, the recommended age is 35 or sooner.

“I personally had a friend who was a dentist, who complained of bleeding to his physician and the physician said, ‘oh don’t worry it’s just your hemorrhoids. Well, it wasn’t just his hemorrhoids. When they finally got around to doing a colonoscopy, he had cancer, the cancer was metastatic. He was a relatively young man, married with children, and he didn’t last long.”

Dr. Michaelson said back in the 90s, the U.S. had 200,000 colon cancer cases a year.
Now, we’re down to about 160,000, so these screenings do make a huge difference.

