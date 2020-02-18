UAlbany honors Toni Morrison with special exhibit

Black History Month

by: Cassie Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On her 89th birthday, UAlbany honored the late Toni Morrison with a special celebration.

In a ceremony, President Havidán Rodríguez helping to unveil a new exhibit of papers, photographs and archival items belonging to Toni Morrison.

The world-renowned novelist was the Albert Schweitzer Chair in the Humanities at UAlbany from 1985-89. 

Located in the Science Library Atrium, the exhibit is free and open to the public. It will be on display for the remainder of Black History Month.

Provided from UAlbany, below are scans from items in the exhibit case.

  • Post-it note written by Toni Morrison
  • Notes written by Toni Morrison
  • Notes written by Toni Morrison
  • Morrison’s letter to Ralph Ellison
  • Morrison’s letter to Tom Smith (NYSWI)

The Nobel Prize-winning author died at age 88 on Aug. 5, 2019, in New York City.

In the 1980s, she shared office space and collaborated frequently with Writers Institute founder William Kennedy.

Toni Morrison photographed with NYS Writers Institute founder William Kennedy.

Morrison addressed a packed audience at UAlbany in 1984, just the second featured writer in the Institute’s history.

She also wrote parts of Beloved, one of the most acclaimed novels in all of American literature, while at UAlbany, and the news of her Pulitzer Prize in 1988 came with a phone call to the Institute’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Flowers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Val Curtis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Val Curtis"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18"

Drug Parent Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Parent Adoption"

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20"

Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blankets"

Commercial Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Development"

Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vandalized Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vandalized Mural"

Furnace Life Span

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace Life Span"

UMary Mike

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Mike"

Home Health Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Health Care"

Honor Flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flight"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Culver's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Culver's"

Passenger Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passenger Increase"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge