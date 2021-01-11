Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business

BROOKLYN, NY (WTNH)– A young pastry chef in Brooklyn, New York is mixing her love of baking and a keen sense of business to create a unique virtual business.

It’s a taste of success, making life for Auzerais Bellamy sweeter by the day.

When asked how she knows it’s just right, Auzerais Bellamy, of Blondery By Auzerais answered, “when people were like ‘oh my God, can I have some more.'”

More blondies that is…

From her home in Brooklyn, New York, Bellamy launched her company, Blondery By Auzerais, during the holiday season in 2017. Her recipe – ten years in perfecting and taste testing at family gatherings over several years until it was just right.

“It has a salted and caramel ganache, chocolate chip blondie, and then it has a little bit of sea salt, toasted pecans so it’s very crunchy. I think its perfectly balanced it’s sweet and it’s salty,” said Bellamy.

Her success is not really much of a surprise because baking and business seem to be in her DNA. She grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, where her family owns several barbeque restaurants.

“It looked like they were having a lot of fun, so I kind of known for a long time entrepreneurship and owning your own,” said Bellamy.

Her passion for baking took her to the prestigious Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island, where many of the world’s top chefs have perfected their craft, and then on to an internship at a top pastry school in France.

Blondery by Auzerais is the epitome of a 21st century business- no brick and mortar store for this pastry chef… with the vast majority of her sales coming online. And using social media to get the word out about her products and more is also a big part of success.

Auzerais has her own YouTube channel where she dishes to followers about what it takes to run a business, along with baking tips and her latest sweet creations.

Another of her priorities is being a role model to other women and people of color who are also looking to step out on their own in the culinary world.

“It’s to provide a safe space for people of color or people who have been notoriously marginalized in the food industry to create and be safe and make money doing so,” said Bellamy.

Making a difference and adding a touch of sweetness to life- one blondie at a time.

Blondery’s clients now include Netflix and Bloomingdales. Her virtual business has been so successful during a pandemic, this past june she sold three times more blondies than she did in all of 2019. Auzerais is also now expanding its reach with ‘pop up’ stores in the New York City area.