Hispanic Heritage Month campaign celebrates Hispanics in healthcare

Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA (AP) – Healthy Hispanic Living (HHL) today launched a campaign to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing the wide range of career opportunities in human health and pet health.

Hispanics are 18.3 percent of the total U.S. population, yet in 2018 made up only 13.6 percent of those employed in healthcare and social assistance, and just 8.7 percent of those employed in life, physical and social science occupations.

HHL partners with employers to close those talent gaps by connecting with its audience through storytelling that inspires students and professionals to play a more influential role in healthcare by seeking careers in clinical and non-clinical roles in the industry.

Partners of the program are encouraging Hispanic employees and inclusion advocates to share their personal career stories through the HHL Career Center Mentors program.

