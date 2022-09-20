UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Ballet Hispanico, which bills itself as thee largest Latinx cultural organization in the country, kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with celebrations.

Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispanico in 1970. Eduardo Vilaro, who once danced for the company, now serves as artistic director and CEO. Vilaro is ushering in a new era of artists.

With Ramirez’ recent death, Vilaro said there’s even more motivation to make sure her legacy lives on.

As they kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Ballet Hispanico is inviting people to find out what they’re about. They’ll be celebrating all month long. This year, their block party, “A La Calle,” will be even more special. The block of their Upper West Side headquarters will be renamed Ballet Hispanico.

It reinforces the lasting impact Ramirez’ vision has had on the world.

Ballet Hispanico’s A La Calle block party is Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be on 89th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues.