Longtime Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Karl Rove is blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for floating the idea of Robert Kennedy Jr. leading U.S. health agencies if DeSantis is elected president.

DeSantis, a candidate for the GOP nomination for president, suggested during a recent interview with conservative outlet OutKick he would “sic” RFK Jr., a well-known anti-vaccine activist, on agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if he were elected president.

Calling the idea “nutty,” Rove pulled out his trademark whiteboard during an appearance on Fox News and said “it is not just health care that Robert Kennedy is a conspiracy buff on. He’s got lots of conspiracies.”

“2004 election was stolen as computers switched nearly a quarter million votes in Ohio from John Kerry to George Bush and thereby gave him the election, 5G is a mass surveillance tool and the telecomms, the telephone companies, are in on it. CIA killed his uncle, Sirhan Sirhan didn’t kill his father,” Rove said listing off a number of unfounded claims Kennedy Jr. has floated.

“And he defends Russia in Ukraine, it’s all Ukraine’s fault Russia invaded them and is killing its people. I mean, this guy’s a nut,” Rove said.

Kennedy is running as a Democrat for president and has sparked widespread backlash for his comments on vaccines and the coronavirus pandemic, which he recently said was engineered to avoid infecting Chinese and Jewish people.

DeSantis has recently retooled his campaign as he lags behind former President Trump in most Republican primary polls.