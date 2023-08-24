Ten days after being indicted by a Georgia grand jury, former President Trump plans to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday. He faces 13 criminal counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Trump will not enter a plea at this time. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) has requested arraignments for the 19 co-defendants in the election interference case just after Labor Day.

Trump’s bail is set at $200,000, and the order also places rules on his social media use and his ability to talk to co-defendants and witnesses about the case.

Trump is expected to arrive at the jail Thursday evening, a day after eight other 2024 GOP presidential candidates debated in Milwaukee while he released a recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Follow along here for updates on Trump’s surrender and other news related to the case.