Former President Trump’s sit-down with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson will be released Wednesday night just as the Republican presidential primary debate is set to begin on the network, Trump confirmed in a social media post.

The former president wrote on Truth Social that his interview with Carlson, which was taped several days ago, will air at 9 p.m. The primary debate featuring eight of Trump’s GOP rivals is scheduled to air from 9-11 p.m. on Fox News.

“Sparks will fly,” Trump wrote, teasing the interview, which will reportedly stream on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Trump opted to skip the debate, citing his significant lead in many national and state-level polls over the other primary candidates. The former president had for months questioned why he should subject himself to attacks from other candidates whom he leads by wide margins in polls of GOP voters.

Instead, Trump sat down with Carlson, the conservative commentator Fox pulled off its airwaves earlier this year.

While the interview is not live, the decision to air it right as the debate begins is both a way for Trump to distract from what could be a pivotal moment for his rivals to gain traction, and it is yet another slight to Fox News, a network Trump has had a love-hate relationship with in recent years.